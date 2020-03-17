Olympic hopefuls deal with coronavirus impacts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In what is typically one of the busiest week of the sports year, stadiums all over the world sit empty.

Coronavirus has silenced the sports world, especially for Olympic hopefuls like Bethany Galat.

“Just a lot of unknown. It seems like we’re in kind of a horror movie a little bit. Just because there’s a lot of scare and uncertainty,” Galat said.

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are set for July, and so far, organizers are planning to hold them as scheduled.

“The Olympics — if they postponed, that would be devastating. Or if they cancelled, it would be a heart breaker,” boxer Tiger Johnson said.

Athletes all over the world are putting in the work. They train to peak at just the right time and for their shot at Olympic glory.

But with Olympic trials and qualifiers on the horizon, and postponements possible, knowing when to peak is tricky.

“In boxing, in sports, there are obstacles in that sport. Whether it’s personal or open as this virus is. You just got to overcome this obstacle like every other obstacle.” boxer Keyshawn Davis said.

The tournament of Americas, which would’ve been the first chance for boxers to qualify for the Tokyo, games was postponed. Because of coronavirus, boxers have no idea when they’ll fight next.

For Joe Hicks, keeping the right perspective is key.

“The Joe that was going to go into Argentina is going to be even better going into the next tournament,” Hicks said.

So, Hicks and his teammates will continue to train.