DETROIT (AP) — Oakland Hills Country Club has landed the U.S. Open in 2034 and 2051.

The USGA made the announcement Tuesday at the Detroit Athletic Club.

The governing body also says Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, previously scheduled to have the U.S. Open in 2034, will have the major in 2033.

Oakland Hills has been reeling from a fire that destroyed its century-old clubhouse last month.

The private club has hosted six U.S. Opens, along with many other significant professional and amateur golf events, including three PGA Championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup.