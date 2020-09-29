Nicklaus previews opening of American Dunes Golf Club

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Golfing great Jack Nicklaus was on the green in Grand Haven Tuesday to preview the new American Dunes Golf Club, which he designed.

“It was fun,” Nicklaus said. “It was a really fun project.”

Nicklaus praised the beautiful trees on the property — the site of the old Grand Haven Golf Club — but said some of them had to come down so the course could show off its namesake: the dunes.

“Each hole is going to be memorable to somebody,” he said. “No two holes are alike.”

While designed by Nicklaus, the course is the brainchild of former professional golfer and U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Dan Rooney. It will benefit Rooney’s Fold of Honor scholarship program for family members of slain or wounded service members. Nicklaus waived his $3 million course design fee in support of that project.

“Freedom isn’t free,” Nicklaus said. “So when Dan came to ask me, I knew there was no way I was going to say no.”

American Dunes will open to the public early next year. It is the the fifth Nicklaus Designs course in Michigan. The others are Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, TPC of Michigan and Wabeek in metro Detroit and Grand Traverse Resort near Traverse City.