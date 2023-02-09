GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Calgary Flames defenseman may miss Thursday’s game with the Red Wings after he was hit by a vehicle in Detroit.

According to a social media post from the team account, defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck around 6 p.m. Wednesday while riding a scooter on his way to eat dinner.

He was taken to a local hospital for “a full battery of tests” and was released later that night.

According to the Flames, Andersson is “doing well” and is considered “day to day.” He will not be added to the team’s injured reserve list.

The Red Wings are set to host the Flames at 7 p.m. Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.

Andersson, 26, is a native of Sweden. He was drafted by Calgary in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and has been an everyday player for the Flames since the 2018-2019 season.

This season, he has appeared in 51 games, scoring seven goals and racking up 27 assists.