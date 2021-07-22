NHL draft going to the Wolverines? 3 among top prospects

In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Michigan’s Owen Power (22) watches the puck while working against Minnesota’s Cullen Munson (13) during an NCAA hockey game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Ann Arbor became a must-stop on the scouting trail because of a buzz-worthy Wolverines lineup featuring a trio of highly touted freshmen in defenseman Owen Power, and forwards Kent Johnson and Mathew Beniers. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

(AP) — The NHL draft will feature a distinct Michigan Go Blue theme to it this year once the first round opens on Friday night.

Defenseman Owen Power leads a group of three Wolverines players projected to be selected among the top 32 picks. Power is the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau’s top-ranked prospect, with a chance to become just the third college player selected first.

Forward Kent Johnson is ranked third followed by center Matthew Beniers, listed sixth.

The Buffalo Sabres have the first pick, followed by the expansion Seattle Kranken and Anaheim Ducks.