NFL quarterback hosts football camp in W. MI

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second time in just over a month, Holland Christian grad and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is giving back to West Michigan.

This weekend, he and 375 kids are taking part in Cousins’ annual football camp at Hope College.

There was plenty of teaching football skills, but if you know anything about Cousins’ approach — it’s about much more than football.

“We tell the coaches to bring a lot of energy and fun with the kids and bring out their inner middle schooler,” Cousins said.

The now seven-year pro wants these days to be memories the kids take with them forever.

“Football has always been fun for me, but I never loved drills or the boring long days at camps. I wanted to make sure camp was fun — the best two days of summer,” Cousins said. “Through different activities, we try to make that happen.”