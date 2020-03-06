Newaygo senior overcomes cancer, shines on the court

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Newaygo senior who has spent most of his high school career managing the school’s sports teams finally had his own time to shine.

The Lions had their last home game of the basketball season Thursday night. It was Trevir Kral’s first time putting on a jersey.

In 2016, Kral was diagnosed with leukemia. He had to balance entering high school with treatments, which prevented him from playing sports.

Instead, he managed football, baseball and basketball over his four years.

In July 2019, Kral learned he was cancer-free. Not only did he beat cancer, but he also scored his first basket within a few minutes of starting for the Lions Thursday.

Watch the video above to see the moment caught on camera.