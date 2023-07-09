GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new professional basketball league is giving women a chance to reach higher in the sport, and one of the teams will be in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapid’s team is called the Grand Rapids Soul, and tryouts are scheduled for July 24 and 25 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Fieldhouse on Grand Rapids Community College’s campus. The tryout fee is $100 and is open to women 18 years and older.

The official logo for the Grand Rapids Soul. (July 9, 2023)

The Grand Rapids Soul is part of a new league called the Women’s Basketball League (WBL). There are six teams around the Midwest.

This is the first year of the new league, and it has gotten support from teams like the Detroit Pistons.

The founder of the league got the idea after seeing female friends and family members struggle to find higher levels of play for female sports.

“We just want to get the players more opportunity, because some players want to go overseas and some players still want that chance at the WNBA, but with only 12 teams, that is kind of hard. We’ve seen top talent getting cut from the WNBA, so we want to just do our part and fill that void,” Ryan Reed, president and founder of the WBL, said.

Reed added that the players on the team will receive pay and that practices will be twice a week. He also said one of the biggest tryouts will most likely be on Aug. 12 in Detroit, where they will be held at the home of the Detroit Pistons.

Players will be announced during a player selection draft in November.