GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is honoring the 125th anniversary of basketball at Michigan State University with a new commemorative set.

The set features five different bobbleheads, with two depicting former head coach Jud Heathcote, two of current coach Tom Izzo and a fifth one of Sparty. The bobbleheads of the coaches depict them standing with a basketball and also celebrating their national championship wins.

“We are excited to release these bobbleheads in celebration of 125 years of Michigan State men’s basketball,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement. “With Hall of Fame coaches Jud Heathcote and Tom Izzo leading the way, the Spartans have been one of the most successful programs in the history of men’s college basketball.”

The bobbleheads are now on sale for pre-order and are expected to ship out in March. The Sparty bobblehead will sell for $40, the standard coaches will go for $30 a piece and the championship celebration ones will be $35. You can also get the full set for $150.

