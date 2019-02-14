West Michigan women lead strong Chippewas team Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Central Michigan women's basketball team at practice. [ + - ] Video

MOUNT PLEASANT Mich. (WOOD) — Led by a trio of former West Michigan high school standouts and a player who would have been a fourth, the Central Michigan women's basketball team is hoping to build upon the greatest season in school history.

"I love the city of Grand Rapids," said a smiling Sue Guevara, the head coach of the CMU women's basketball team. "It's a great place to visit and it has really good girls high school basketball. I think you've got good coaches over there."

The Chippewas went 30-5 a season ago and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.

"It was an amazing experience," said Presley Hudson, a Wayland native who's now a senior at CMU. "The kind that you'll remember when you get older and be able to look back on. And now we get a chance to be able to do it again as team 51."

For the second straight year, four players from the metro Grand Rapids area are on the Chippewas' lineup: Hudson, former Rockford star Maddy Watters and former Grand Rapids Catholic Central greats Kyra Bussell and Sophie Karasinski.

"Soph was on her way before she retore that ACL," Guevara said.

"It is super hard," Karasinski, a sophomore guard, said. "Obviously I love basketball and I've played with these girls so long. But I'm happy to see them succeed and I'm really excited to get back in rehab and to be able to play with them next year."

The only senior in the group, Hudson has led the way, changing the culture of the program and rewriting the Central Michigan basketball record book.

"It's kind of cool to look back on," Hudson said. "But for me it's more about our team and how successful we are as a team, because you can have all those accolades and not be a good team, which really wouldn't mean anything."

Watters moved into the starting lineup this season as a sophomore.

"It's pretty fun playing with them because we also train together in the summer," Watters said. "So we can build a lot of chemistry through a lot of different things. It's really cool. I knew them before this, Central, so it's been fun to learn who they are in a different way here and also know them from where they came from."

Bussell, also a sophomore, is first off the bench and also playing big minutes.

"How we competed in high school, we were always going head to head with each other," Bussell said. "But now we get to kind of use our games and build off each other's strengths and weaknesses."

Together, they hope to win a MAC championship and trip to the NCAA Tournament.

"I couldn't be happier with who I'm with, and what I'm learning," Watters said. "I just love being a part of Central Michigan and I wouldn't have it any other way."