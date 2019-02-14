CMU women dominate WMU on court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Central Michigan defeated Western Michigan 87-53 Wednesday night at Read Fieldhouse Wednesday night.
Reyna Frost led the Chippewas with 33 points. Micaela Kelly had 17 points and Wayland native Presley Hudson added 16 points in the win.
Jasmyn Walker led the Broncos with 15 points.
Central Michigan improves to 17-6 overall and 8-3 in MAC play.
Western Michigan falls to 8-13 overall and 2-8 in MAC play.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Senate majority leader opposes excusing snow days
- Saugatuck: $93K saved on policing in 2018
- Senate OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency
- Man charged with murder after gas station fight
Featured on eightWest
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
eightWest Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.