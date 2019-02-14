CMU women dominate WMU on court Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Central Michigan versus Western Michigan women in Kalamazoo on Feb. 13, 2019. [ + - ] Video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Central Michigan defeated Western Michigan 87-53 Wednesday night at Read Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

Reyna Frost led the Chippewas with 33 points. Micaela Kelly had 17 points and Wayland native Presley Hudson added 16 points in the win.

Jasmyn Walker led the Broncos with 15 points.

Central Michigan improves to 17-6 overall and 8-3 in MAC play.

Western Michigan falls to 8-13 overall and 2-8 in MAC play.