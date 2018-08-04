WMU football puts pads on for first time Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Western Michigan University football players stretch before a practice on Aug. 4, 2018 in Kalamazoo, Mich. [ + - ] Video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University football broke out the pads for the first time on Saturday.

The Broncos opened camp earlier the week and got into their first day of hitting during a two-hour afternoon session.

Head coach Tim Lester gave praise to players on both sides of the ball after practice, saying he’s happy with the intensity and the way both sides responded to their early mistakes.

“I was proud of the way they fought it,” Lester said. “I thought the defense did a nice job, mixed up coverages and were bringing it from everywhere and slowed us up early offensively.

“It was fun to watch our guys go through the motions of a sideline when there’s real hitting going on. They did a great job for day one.”

WMU kicks off its season on Aug. 31 at home against Syracuse.