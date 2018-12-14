Jayru Campbell wins Harlon Hill Trophy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jayru Campbell prepares to take a snap during a Ferris State football game.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State quarterback Jayru Campbell is the 2018 Harlon Hill Trophy winner, given to the top player in Division II.

Campbell is the sixth player in school history to be a national semifinalist for the award, and the second player in the program’s history to win.

The junior quarterback threw for 2,832 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for another 1,338 yards. Campbell, who was also named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, accounted for a nation-leading 47 touchdowns.