GVSU ready to defend home turf in Anchor-Bone Battle Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ferris State celebrates after beating Grand Valley State University to win the Anchor Bone in 2017. [ + - ] Video

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of the top three nationally ranked Division II college football programs meet Saturday night at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale.

Second-ranked Grand Valley St. and No. 3 Ferris State both enter the game with an undefeated 6-0 record. The winner takes possession of the Anchor-Bone trophy.

“I don’t think it’s about the trophy,” Lakers senior quarterback Bart Mills said. “I think it’s more about what position you put yourself in with your goals.”

For both squads, that would mean the driver's seat of the GLIAC race. It could also ultimately mean a home playoff game come November.

"There's only five undefeated teams in our region. One of them is Davenport, who is not eligible for the NCAA playoffs," GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell said. "So you're talking about four undefeated teams and two of them play this Saturday in Allendale and they happen to be rivals in terms of institutions and athletic departments. "

"But the fact it has big implications doesn't mean we do something different than we've done up to this point and time," he was quick to add.

Ferris State and GVSU play for the...

Both offenses go as their quarterbacks go. For the Lakers, that's senior Bart Williams. He has thrown for over 1,400 yards with 17 touchdowns and just one interception.

"We're most effective when we have multiple players touching the football," Mitchell said. "A lot of that comes on Bart. We have to get all of our skill guys and tight ends and running backs involved. We're more difficult to defend."

The Lakers will be tested by Ferris State quarterback Jayru Campbell. He has already amassed over 2,000 total yards and 24 total touchdowns.

"I think the interesting thing is with Jayru Campbell is we haven't seen anybody this season that can run the ball and throw the ball like he does. and so that's a unique challenge for us," Mitchell said. "But we also have previous experience facing guys like Reggie Bell and Jason Vander Laan, who were great quarterbacks. He's another great quarterback for Ferris State. Obviously we have experience trying the defend those great quarterbacks."

Kickoff at Lubbers Stadium is Saturday at 7 p.m.

**Note: Look for Ferris State interviews and a preview later this week on woodtv.com.