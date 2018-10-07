NCAA Football

GVSU cruises to win on homecoming night

By:

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 10:46 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 11:25 PM EDT

GVSU cruises to win on homecoming night

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley came out firing on all cylinders against Dixie State on homecoming night Saturday in a game they dominated to the final second.

No. 2 GVSU beat Dixie State 35-14 at Lubbers Stadium, improving its record to a perfect 6-0.

The Lakers scored four unanswered touchdowns in the first half, two of which came on touchdown passes from Bart Williams. Jack Provencher also ran in a score in the first half.

GVSU scored its final touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Williams in the third quarter.

Prior to kickoff, the Lakers announced its football facilities will be expanding and undergoing renovations soon. The Grand Valley Football Center will be renamed the Jamie Hosford Football Center in honor of the former Laker All-American, Rockford native and 12-time letter winner.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night