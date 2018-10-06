Ferris State rolls in Battle at the Ballpark showdown Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ferris State beat Michigan Tech on Oct. 6, 2018 at the Battle at the Ballpark. [ + - ] Video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State scored three first quarter touchdowns in earning a 42-24 victory over Michigan Tech Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Ranked third in the latest American Football Coaches Association poll, the Bulldogs scored on their opening drive when quarterback Jayru Campbell rolled out and found Jacob Allen on a three-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0.

Campbell went to the air again with 6:11 remaining in the first quarter, finding West Ottawa graduate Xavier Wade on a 38-yard touchdown pass. Then with just over three minutes to play in the opening quarter, Zevon Shaw took an option pitch from Campbell and scored on a 30-yard touchdown run.

Campbell would score on a short touchdown run just before halftime to give the Bulldogs a 28-0 halftime lead.

After Michigan Tech scored its first touchdown of the game in the third quarter the Bulldogs added a pair of touchdowns to push the lead to 42-7.

Ferris State improves its record to 6-0 (4-0 GLIAC). Next up is the Anchor Bone classic against second-ranked Grand Valley State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Lubbers Stadium.