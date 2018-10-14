Campbell leads Ferris to victory in Anchor-Bone Battle Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ferris State University beat Grand Valley State University on Oct. 13, 2018. [ + - ] Video

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — A trick play made the difference in a tightly contested matchup against Division II’s No. 2 and 3 teams on Saturday night.

Ferris State University quarterback Jayru Campbell ran into the end zone after catching a pass from wide receiver Jevon Shaw to steal a 35-31 victory from Grand Valley State University.

Campbell finished the game with 229 yards passing and two touchdowns in the year, 101 yards rushing with a score and 31 yards receiving with the game-winning touchdown.

GVSU got on the board first on a 3-yard run by Chawntez Moss in the first quarter before adding on a field goal to jump out to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Moss would finish with three rushing touchdowns.

Things got closer in the second quarter when Campbell threw a touchdown pass to Keyondre Craig to bring the game to 10-7 at 13:15 left in the quarter.

After a missed field goal on the next drive, Campbell would lead Ferris State 75 yards down the field and cap off the possession with a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:53 remaining.

Grand Valley capitalized on the final possession before the half, going 80 yards in three plays before scoring on an 8-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead at 17-14. The Lakers would receive the ball at the start of the second half and immediately extended their lead to 24-14 on Moss’ second touchdown of the game.

Campbell had an immediate response, tossing an 80-yard touchdown on the next drive to make it 24-21.

The Bulldogs defense got in on the scoring in the third quarter when they scored a touchdown on a pick-six thrown by GVSU quarterback Bart Williams.

Moss would rush for his third touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter to make the score 31-28.