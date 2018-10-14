Campbell leads Ferris to victory in Anchor-Bone Battle
ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — A trick play made the difference in a tightly contested matchup against Division II’s No. 2 and 3 teams on Saturday night.
Ferris State University quarterback Jayru Campbell ran into the end zone after catching a pass from wide receiver Jevon Shaw to steal a 35-31 victory from Grand Valley State University.
Campbell finished the game with 229 yards passing and two touchdowns in the year, 101 yards rushing with a score and 31 yards receiving with the game-winning touchdown.
GVSU got on the board first on a 3-yard run by Chawntez Moss in the first quarter before adding on a field goal to jump out to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Moss would finish with three rushing touchdowns.
Things got closer in the second quarter when Campbell threw a touchdown pass to Keyondre Craig to bring the game to 10-7 at 13:15 left in the quarter.
After a missed field goal on the next drive, Campbell would lead Ferris State 75 yards down the field and cap off the possession with a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:53 remaining.
Grand Valley capitalized on the final possession before the half, going 80 yards in three plays before scoring on an 8-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead at 17-14. The Lakers would receive the ball at the start of the second half and immediately extended their lead to 24-14 on Moss’ second touchdown of the game.
Campbell had an immediate response, tossing an 80-yard touchdown on the next drive to make it 24-21.
The Bulldogs defense got in on the scoring in the third quarter when they scored a touchdown on a pick-six thrown by GVSU quarterback Bart Williams.
Moss would rush for his third touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter to make the score 31-28.
