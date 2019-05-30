NCAA Basketball

Howard sheds tears of joy as takes the reins at Michigan

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 11:48 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:46 PM EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Juwan Howard was overcome with tears of joys as he was introduced as Michigan's new men's basketball coach.

The former member of the Fab Five has a five-year contract that will pay him $2 million in his first year.

The former Miami Heat assistant coach had been a candidate to be a head coach in the NBA. He replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Howard helped Michigan reach the national championship game in 1992 and 1993, playing alongside Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. The school later removed the Fab Five's Final Four banners from Crisler Arena as part of sanctions from a financial scandal.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries