GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold announced its new head coach Thursday.

Andre Miller, a 17-year NBA veteran, will be the head coach of the the Denver Nuggets G League affiliate. The team says the L.A. native will bring “extensive experience and basketball knowledge” to Grand Rapids.

Over his career, Miller played with nine NBA franchises: Cleveland, L.A., Clippers, Denver, Philadelphia, Portland, Washington, Sacramento, Minnesota and San Antonio. He played with the Denver Nuggets from 2003-2007 and then again from 2011-2014, according to a press release.

Miller was one of just eight players in NBA history to score at least 16,000 points, 8,500 assists and 4,500 rebounds in his career, joining LeBron James, Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook, Gary Payton, Chris Paul, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd, the release said.

Previously, the team announced former assistant coach Nate Babcock would be promoted to Associate Head Coach and former Nugget Jeff Trepagnier and James Fraschilla would be assistant coaches.