NBA reporter, Grand Rapids native Sekou Smith dies at 48

Sports

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A photo honoring the life of Sekou Smith. (Courtesy: NBA)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — NBA reporter and Grand Rapids native Sekou Smith has died, the league announced Tuesday night. He was 48 years old.

Smith covered the game of basketball for more than 20 years.

According to reports, Sekou died after a battle with COVID-19.

The NBA released a statement on Sekou’s death.

“Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement. “Sekou’s love of basketball was clear to everyone who knew him and it always shine through in his work.”

The Detroit Pistons also released a statement:

“For nearly two decades, the Grand Rapids native provided insightful information to audiences across multiple platforms, and brought humor & personality to interviews with our team,” the team’s statement read in part.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links