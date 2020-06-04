NBA G League cancels rest of season

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The NBA G League, which includes the Grand Rapids Drive, announced Thursday it’s canceling the remainder of its season.

The league had previously suspended its season on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regular season was scheduled to conclude on March 28.

“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” said NBA G League President Abdur-Rahim in a statement. “I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.”

