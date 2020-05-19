NBA decision delayed, Michigan’s Livers talks team interviews

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The NCAA has given college basketball players considering going pro have been giving more time to make their final decision. Among those players is Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, a Kalamazoo native.

“It was a big relief,” Livers told News 8 in a video call Monday. “I knew when the coronavirus hit, when I made this decision … I actually knew they would push it back, I just didn’t know when they were going to do it. So when I found out, it was great clarity on when I can make my decision with my family.”

With sports on hold because of the coronavirus shutdowns, Livers hasn’t been able to rely on his game to impress scouts.

“We get to do Zoom calls … with them, telling them about myself, they tell me about themselves, so it’s actually a perfect combo to see if we fit or not,” he explained. “So that’s really the only way you can impress since they postponed the draft, the combine and the lottery. They may see us work out, but who knows at this point, so you have to do your best during the interviews.”

He said he’s still considering whether to give going pro a shot based on what he’s hearing from teams and his coaches.

==Above, Livers talks about former Michigan coach John Beilein’s stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and playing with the Wolverines under new head coach Juwan Howard.==