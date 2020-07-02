National Women’s Soccer League back on the field

Sports

by: Larry Figurski

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Last weekend, the National Women’s Soccer League became the first league in the United States to return to play since the coronavirus pandemic began.  

Bethany Balcer, a Hudsonville, Mich. native and reigning NWSL rookie of the year says she thinks there’s a lot of pride in returning to the field.

“I know we were all excited when the plans came out about this tournament that we’re doing.  I think it’s exciting that it’s a women’s league that’s the first league back,” Balcer said. “I think it’s an incredible opportunity for us and for people to see that there’s is a league and that we can just provide that fun that people have been missing out, on sports.”

The NWSL is hosting a monthlong tournament in Utah, with preliminary round pool play and then an Olympic-like quarterfinal knockout round. The league has also given players the freedom of expression, regarding social issues.    

“I think a lot of our teams in this league have taken a lot of pride in it,” Balcer said.  “It’s been cool, the conversations we’ve had amongst our team in particular. I think it’s really cool the unity our league shares. Those Black Lives Matter shirts were given to us by the league. I think there’s a lot of power in unity that we’ve been able to show.”

The challenge cup opener drew record TV ratings for the league, up 200% from the previous high.

“Those numbers were really exciting to see,” Balcer said. “The fact that that many people were watching, I think, shows that people just love sports, regardless of what sport it is. What gender it is.”

Balcer went undrafted out of Spring Arbor University, yet then won rookie-of-the-year honors last season. She called it “a big whirlwind.”

“It happened so fast, so it’s been cool being back here, going through a pre-season for the second time, playing my first game of my second season,” she said. “It’s crazy, just the growth I had last year, where I was and where I am now. 

Balcer said she still likes to take it all in.

“I’m still here. I made it, somehow,” she said. “But now it’s kind of the next step. Where can I go from here? How can I continue to grow now that I’m in the league and I’ve established myself?”

Some believe the Olympics could be next.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 