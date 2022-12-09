MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Lumberjacks have new ownership and a new head coach.

The United States Hockey League team was sold Friday to Peter Herms, who himself previously won an International Hockey League Turner Cup.

The team had been owned by a partnership that included Dan Israel, Bob Kaiser and Andy Appleby for eight years.

At the same time, Lumberjacks head coach Mike Hamilton is leaving the program.

“After five years with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, I have decided to step down and pursue other opportunities,” Hamilton, a native of southeastern Michigan, said in a statement. “I’m grateful for Dan Israel and Bob Kaiser’s support through the years. I will forever cherish the teams and players that I have coached and look forward to enjoying some time with family.”

Parker Burgess, who had been an associate head coach, is taking over for Hamilton. He previously served as head coach of the Janesville Jets and at Nichols College.

The Lumberjacks’ President of Hockey Operations Steve Lowe, General Manager Jimmy McGroarty and President of Business Operations Andrea Rose each signed a contract to say with the organization for 10 more years.

The Lumberjacks play the USA U17 team at Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon Friday night. They stay home Saturday night to play the Chicago Steel for North Pole Night.