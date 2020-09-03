Muskegon Lumberjacks say they will play this season

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Lumberjacks hockey team will play this season.

Owners Dan Israel and Bob Kaiser announced their decision to play Wednesday, saying they “feel a responsibility to protect a player’s dream.”

“We cannot, in good conscious, take the game away from these young men at such a pivotal time in their lives. We will not allow temporary circumstances to permanently jeopardize what they have worked so hard to achieve,” a release said.

They said the team would maintain health safety practices.

They also noted that because of current state mandates meant to prevent the spread of the virus, fans won’t be allowed to view games at Mercy Health Arena, though they will be available on HockeyTV.