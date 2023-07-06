EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Most Spartans are off Michigan State University’s campus by July, but not East Kentwood product Trevor Stephenson. The pole vaulter is taking his career to new heights.

“He was always a risk-taker as a kid, always jumping off stuff,” his mother Stephanie Stephenson said. “We were trying to channel that into good instead of evil.”

A lot of good has come Trevor Stephenson’s way since he picked up a pole, but it didn’t come easily.

“I was awful my first year,” he recalled.

“He wasn’t very good,” his mom agreed.

He told his mom, who was also his coach at the time, that he was ready to quit.

“I wanted to quit from just a few months of it after my freshman season because it just sucked and I was awful,” he said.

“I said, ‘Trevor, if you hang in there for another year, you’ll get better, and as you get better, you will like it more,'” his mother said.

Mom’s always right. He stuck with it and set a state record his senior year.

“Each year just kind of progressed up and up and up,” he said.

He next landed at Michigan State, where the only things higher than his hopes were his jumps.

“There was my goal to jump about (18 feet), but I didn’t think I’d actually get there,” he said.

In his time as a Spartan, he set a school record and qualified as an All-American. At the NCAA Championships, he raised the bar and tried to qualify for the U.S. National track meet.

I was like, ‘I guess throw up the bar to what’s going get me to USAs,’” he said. “I cleared the first attempt. I’m like, ‘All right, sweet!’”

Trevor Stephenson will vault with the best from across the country. It’s the perfect place for him, according to his mother.

“He’s able to get so dialed in and focused on what he needs to do. It doesn’t matter how big the venue or how big the event is,” Stephanie Stephenson said.

Trevor Stephenson has a great team of coaches back at East Kentwood and MSU to thank for how far he’s come, especially his mom.

“My life would definitely be different if she would’ve let me quit pole vault,” he laughed.