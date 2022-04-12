EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University announced Tuesday that hockey coach Danton Cole will be leaving the team after five seasons.

MSU said that Vice President and Athletic Director Alan Haller and Cole “reached a decision that it’s time for a change in leadership for Spartan hockey.”

Cole was 58-101-12 in his five seasons in charge.

“Over the last month, I spent time evaluating where we currently stand as a hockey program. It’s become clear to me that it’s in the best interests of the program to make a change in leadership and begin a new era of Spartan hockey,” Haller said in a release. “Danton Cole is a Spartan alum who put his heart into this job and we appreciate his efforts and dedication.

“I believe a fresh start is what the program needs most. We have a proud championship history and a passionate alumni group. With a renovated Munn Ice Arena opening this fall and a renewed commitment to the success of the program, great things are on the horizon for Spartan hockey.”

When Cole took over, the Spartans had just won seven games the season prior.

MSU had Cole-era highs in both overall victories (15) and Big Ten wins (11) in 2019-20, posting a 15-19-2 overall mark and a 11-11-2 conference record to finish sixth.

MSU got off to a solid start in the 2021-22 season with an 11-8-1 record, before losing 15 of the final 16 games to close out the season.

Cole played for the Spartans from 1985-1989 and won a NCAA National Championship in 1986.