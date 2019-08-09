MSU golf coach finishes second at Michigan Amateur

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University Golf Coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, a two-time Michigan Women’s Amateur Champion, came up just short in her bid for a third Friday afternoon at Spring Lake Country Club.

Elayna Bowser defeated Slobodnik-Stoll 4&3 to win the Michigan Women’s Amateur for the first time in her career.

After the match, Bowser said it is likely her last amateur event and she will turn pro. She was the runner-up in last year’s event.

For Slobodnik-Stoll, a Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Famer, family was at the forefront this week.

Slobodnik-Stoll nearly withdrew earlier this week after her grandmother, Rosemary Stepanek, passed away.

Slobodnik-Stoll thought her grandmother would want her to keep playing, though. She also was spending the week with her daughter Olivia on her bag as the caddie.

“It was awesome,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “I’m thrilled she wants to play the game. I hope she’s enjoying this whole experience. In the back of her mind, I hope she’s thinking next year I want to be playing and my mom pushing the cart in this situation instead of vice versa.”

Slobodnik-Stoll was the Michigan Women’s Amateur Champion in 1996 and 1998.