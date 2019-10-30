MSU basketball wins over Albion College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University took an 85-50 victory over Albion College Tuesday.

In the exhibition game at the Breslin Center, MSU was up 40-25 at the half. They broke it down the second half to beat Albion.

Forward Xavier Tillman, a Grand Rapids native, led the way scoring 19 points.

“I think we did pretty good. I think we played hard. That was the most important thing,” MSU senior point guard Cassius Winston said. “Once we get to playing hard, no matter the competition, no matter the level … we start to look like that team that people have ranked high.”