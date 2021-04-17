MSU announces around 6,000 fans to attend spring game on April 24

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker pumps his fist after the team defeated Michigan in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) —Michigan State will hold their annual spring game on Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m., and around 6,000 digital tickets will be given out for the event.

Spartan Fund members who are in the top three donor levels will be able to get up to four tickets starting Tuesday, April 20, MSU announced in a Saturday release.

On Wednesday, April 21 at 8 a.m., everyone else will have the chance to secure up to four tickets on their website, msuspartans.com, and 500 tickets — one per person — will be available for MSU students.

Face masks will be required for those in attendance.

Spartan fans will also be able to watch the event live on the Big Ten Network.

The event will be a 10-15 period practice featuring individual and group drills as well as live scrimmage periods, MSU said.

MSU is heading into its second season under Head Coach Mel Tucker.