Mona Shores’ Brady Rose to suit up once more before college career

The Mona Shores football team practicing. Senior Brady Rose, number 22, will be going to play at Ferris State next.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Mona Shores senior star Brady Rose will go down as one of the most accomplished high school football players in West Michigan.

He has already racked up numerous accolades including the MLive Player of the Year award and helping the Mona Shores Sailors win the state championship in 2019.

Rose’s high school career will get a proper send off as he wraps up his time as a Mona Shores player, competing for a state title at Ford Field. Mona Shores takes on Warren De La Salle on Friday at 1 p.m., and if the Sailors can pull it off, it would just add to Rose’s impressive legacy.

“I think win or lose, what a legacy that kid has left as well as the senior class,” said Sailors head coach Matt Koziak.

A second straight state title would further validate the incredible run the Sailors have been on the last several years.

“Doing it two times in a row, showing everybody that you’re supposed to be in that position, it’s not luck. Everything you’ve done in the offseason, everything you’ve done to get to this point you did it for a reason,” Rose said.

Standing at just 5-foot-8, Rose doesn’t jump off the page as a spectacular athlete, but time and time again, he is making the big play that his team needs. Rose says his play can be attributed to his work during the offseason.

“I put in the work in practice and the offseason, go to throwing in the offseason, hit the weights in the offseason. It’s pretty much everything in the offseason where it turns out to be what you need for the 12 games this year,” Rose said.

Koziak says his star just has the “it’ factor.

“He’s definitely got it. You look at plays like that and you’re like ‘holy cow,’ you’re surprised, but you’re only surprised for a second because you realize that’s Brady and he makes plays like that all the time.”

Rose will only suit up for the Sailors one more time, but after that, he will continue his football career at Ferris State University.