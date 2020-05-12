MLB writer Jon Morosi talks return of baseball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Major League Baseball owners approved a plan that would bring Major League Baseball back on fourth of July weekend. But the players have to approve it first.

Sports writer Jon Paul Morosi says there’s a good chance we are going to see baseball this summer.

“This is really an important week as MLB and the union get to talking about what the agreement could look like. The owners will have a lot of input as well and of course, as we get closer to next month, a lot of feed back from public health and government officials around the country,” Morosi said. “But I believe there is a better than 50-50 chance we see Major League Vaseball this year.”

There’s been a lot of discusion about teams playing in their spring training stadiums. Morosi says he thinks the Tigers could still play at Comerica Park, but it could likely be in front of empty stadiums.

“Playing in their home stadiums is the first choice of MLB and certainly the players as well,” he said.

Morosi says he expects the conversations and agreements going on in the league will have plans to move back to neutral sight locations if the virus becomes a significant concern.

Not a lot of big free agent names on the market this summer. But Morosi thinks the shutdowns will impact free agents like Mookie Betts with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I think the dogers want to make sure Mookie plays for them, if at all possible. They’ve traded some players away to get him last winter.” Morosi said. “I certainty think there may be a greater appetite, depending on how the economics of our country look and the industry of baseball look by the end of the year.”

As for the Tigers rebuild, Morosi believes there is a light at the end of the tunnel, saying we will start seeing more prospects, especially on the pitching side.

“I would expect this year will be a tough year, but as you start to look toward 2021 and 2022, winning records become possible, and now of course, with the top overall pick, which will still happen at some point and time, this year we believe that a Spencer Torkelson to be the first baseman of the future,” he said.

Morosi’s wife is a nurse and spent Mother’s day working with COVID-19 patients. Though he says it’s been difficult, Morosi says it has given their family a clear sense of purpose.

“I’m so proud of her and all the work she has put in in the medical profession and certainly all the people she works alongside with as well — the nurses, the first responders, everyone else as well. I think it has been humbling for us,” Morosi said.

“It’s important to ask her how the day went and sometimes, she just wants to relax and be mom. So it’s all about what we can do as family members and citizens as well to help those that are on the front lines of all this.”