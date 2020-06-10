MLB draft day reflections with Tigers 2019 first-round pick Greene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Tigers own the first pick of the MLB draft, which starts Wednesday night.

Last year, their first-round pick at No. 5 overall was outfielder Riley Greene.

“(Draft) day was awesome,” Greene recalled to News 8 in a video call Wednesday. “It was a lot of phone calls. I had a little draft party with friends and family. It was awesome. It was a waiting game to see how the draft was going to play out. I was praying that I was going to go somewhere. Luckily, I was drafted by the Tigers and I am very happy where I am right now.”

Greene was sent to the West Michigan Whitecaps, the Tigers’ Midwest League affiliate, in August.

“The fans are awesome. The stadium is amazing. It’s one of the nicest stadiums I’ve played in,” Greene said of Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park. “It’s cool there. All of the players in the locker room were awesome. They’re all friendly, they’re all really good players. I’ve enjoyed my time in West Michigan.”

==Above, Greene talks about developing in West Michigan and waiting out the coronavirus game stoppage.==

The Tigers were expected to select slugger Spencer Torkelson out of Arizona State at the top spot overall Wednesday.

Greene’s advice for players like Torkelson who are just starting out in the minor leagues:

“You have to take it day by day. You can’t look ahead. You have to focus on that day, that game, that practice,” he said.