Michigan’s Juwan Howard sorry about swipe at Wisconsin

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized again and says he takes full ownership for striking another coach last month.

Howard is back with the Wolverines after serving a five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head during a handshake line. His actions triggered players throwing punches, leading to Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II being suspended for a game. Howard said he is seeking therapy, a move agreed upon with the school.

The Wolverines will play Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.