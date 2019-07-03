Michigan’s Henry signs pro contract with Arizona

Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry (47) prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the third inning in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

UNDATED (WOOD) — Michigan ace Tommy Henry, a Portagen Northern product, has officially put the finishing touches on his college career.

According to a source close to Henry, the junior lefty signed his pro contract Tuesday.

In early June, the Arizona Diamondbacks drafted him in the third round at No. 74 overall. He’s expected to join the Hillsboro Hops in Class A.

Henry finished the season at Michigan with the most single-season strikeouts of any player in history. He was tied for most wins and averaged nearly 10 strikeouts per nine innings.

Last month, the Wolverines came up short in the College World Series finals, losing to Vanderbilt in a deciding Game 3.