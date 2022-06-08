MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Mattawan native Julian Borst won the 5,000-meter run at the U.S. Special Olympics national meet in Orlando.

Borst won three gold medals in 2018 and on Wednesday he proved he’s still got it. He ran the 5,000 meters in 16 minutes and 38 seconds.

“I’m extremely proud to be here, to add another gold is wonderful,” Borst said in a release from the Special Olympics. “It’s great to be representing Michigan, representing the best of the best.”

He’ll be a favorite in the 10K Thursday.

Also medaling for Team Michigan was Newaygo shot putter Tyler Lawton. He threw the shot 10.27 meters, or almost 34 feet. He won the bronze medal.

The Michigan Unified Soccer team from Holland Christian High School will play Team Florida in the semi-finals on Thursday, after a 3-1 win against Team Bahamas on Wednesday.

More than 55,000 athletes from the United States and the Caribbean are competing.

— News 8’s Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.