Michigan State loses to Purdue in Big 10 semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOOD) — The Spartans came to the Big Ten Tournament with something to prove, and although they’re going home early after a loss in the semifinals, they showed Michigan State can still hang around in March.

It was a gritty battle against No. 3 seed Purdue. The Spartans overcame a 13 point deficit to put it within one, but they could never reclaim the lead — trailing for all but two minutes of the game. The Boilermakers will advance to the championship, winning it 75-70 over Michigan State.

“I voice my opinion a lot of times, and when I’m disappointed in my team,” said head coach Tom Izzo. “But I will tell you I am as proud of this team, and what they did at chomping at the bit to get to the NCAA Tournament.”

“I think we learnt a lot about ourselves,” said point guard AJ Hoggard. “Getting up here fighting, and proving people wrong from where they projected us.”

The Spartans were pretty banged up early in the first half — both Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard left the court with injures. Walker never returned to the game, but Hoggard did — playing all 20 minutes of the second half, scoring 15 of his 17 points.

“It was normal for me, I just wanted to be the best for my team,” said Hoggard. “I knew Tyson was injured, I’m still a little hurt, but I wasn’t going to let my seniors down like that, so Tyson couldn’t go so I had to do what I had to do.”

Despite a tough loss for the Spartans, Gabe Brown says their confidence is through the roof, as head coach Tom Izzo leads the Spartans to their 24th straight appearance at the Big Dance. The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday night.