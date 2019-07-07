Michigan signs Franz Wagner, brother of Moritz

A photo of Franz Wagner. Courtesy of the University of Michigan Men’s Basketball. (July 6, 2019)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — German native Franz Wagner, younger brother of former University of Michigan star Moritz Wagner, has committed to the Wolverines men’s basketball team.

He is currently set up to play for Germany in the upcoming FIBA U18 European Championships.

〽️🏀 SIGNING NEWS! 📰

@JuwanHoward has announced 🇩🇪 German guard Franz Wagner has ✍️ a Tender of Financial Aid & will join the Wolverines this fall!



For full info ⤵️

Click on link: https://t.co/xPCAXND56g#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/QkN30qj9zS — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 6, 2019

This past year, Franz Wagner played in Europe and earned the best young player award.

Two years ago, he averaged over 16 points and three rebounds in helping the junior team finish third in the prestigious Munich tournament.

Franz’s older brother played for the Wolverines from 2016 to 2018. He is currently with the Los Angeles Lakers.