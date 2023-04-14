DETROIT (WOOD) — Ahead of the first game for the Michigan Panthers this season, the team announced the theme nights for each home matchup.

The Panthers will not play their first game at Ford Field until April 30 against the New Jersey Generals. They will spend the first two weeks on the road.

“Since we announced that the Michigan Panthers would be playing their homes games in Detroit, the enthusiasm from football fans around the state has been through the roof,” head coach Mike Nolan said in a statement. “These Theme Nights add an additional layer to all the excitement and exhilaration of USFL Football and we can’t wait for our first home games at Ford Field later this month.”

The first home game will celebrate the return of the team to Detroit. The Panthers haven’t played in Detroit since the first iteration of the link back in the 80s. The entire regular season was played in Birmingham, Alabama, last year.

The remaining theme nights are as follows:

Saturday Night Football in the D on May 6: Colleges will be invited to celebrate at the game for the first primetime USFL game in Detroit.

Champions Day on May 13: Focus will revolve around local, community-based youth sports and those who participate and support them.

Hats Off To Heroes on May 20: Veterans, active-duty military, first responders, healthcare workers and teachers will all be recognized throughout the festivities.

WWE Superstars Nights on June 18: The final home game for the Panthers will include opportunities for fans to interact with WWE wrestlers ahead of the Sunday night game.

The Panthers take on the Houston Gamblers in Memphis, Tennessee, at noon this Sunday. You can watch it right here on WOOD TV8.