GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than three months after the USFL and XFL announced plans to merge into one spring football league, more details have been revealed.

The good news for Michigan Panthers fans is that the team has survived the combining of the two leagues and will be one of eight teams to play this upcoming spring in the newly named United Football League (UFL).

The Panthers join the reigning two-time USFL champion Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats and the Houston Gamblers, now known as the Roughnecks, as the four former USFL teams admitted into the UFL. The former XFL teams in the league are the defending champion Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas and the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Panthers head coach Mike Nolan has also signed on to return to the team in 2024. Under his guidance, the team went from the bottom of the league to a playoff berth and narrowly lost out on a spot in the USFL Championship.

The first game of the season is slated for March 30, with the Stallions and Renegades facing off. The locations of where games will be played and the full schedule have yet to be released.