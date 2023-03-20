YPSILANTI, Mich. (WOOD) — The start of the new USFL season is just a few weeks away and to officially start the countdown, teams reported to their first practices of camp Monday.

The Michigan Panthers, alongside their hub mates the Philadelphia Stars, will hold the duration of camp at the campus of Eastern Michigan University. Players first started arriving to prepare for the season on Friday.

Both the Panthers and Stars will play home games at Ford Field in Detroit and practice at EMU’s Rynearson Stadium this year, changing it up from the inaugural season in 2021 where all eight teams played and practiced in Birmingham, Ala.

New Panthers’ head coach Mike Nolan has been excited about his return to coaching professional football and also playing in Michigan again.

“We’ve got a great group of players, I’m looking forward to working with them,” Nolan said.

“Thus far, we’ve done some Zoom meetings and stuff like that but really no hands-on stuff. But I think everyone is excited for what lies ahead and playing in Detroit is going to be a real boost for us.”

The season for the Panthers begins on April 16 against the Houston Gamblers.