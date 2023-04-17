The USFL football during the first half of a USFL football game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

DETROIT (WOOD) — After a dominant 29-13 victory over the Houston Gamblers on Sunday, the USFL rewarded two Michigan Panthers with Players of the Week awards.

Quarterback Josh Love was named the Offensive Player of the Week after he threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He also set the USFL record for the highest completion percentage at 90.2%.

Defensive end Breeland Speaks took home the Defensive Player of the Week after a monster performance where he had three sacks, seven tackles and a forced fumble against the Gamblers.

The Panthers got their first win of the season in the first game. Last year, it took the team until Week 3 to notch the first win. This was also the first win for Mike Nolan as Michigan’s head coach.

The defense forced four turnovers and came back from a four-point halftime deficit. In the second half, the Panthers forced all four turnovers and allowed zero points. Nolan said that the turnovers played a huge role in getting the win.

“This will be our goal the entire season long,” Nolan said in a postgame interview. “The turnover battle, other than points, that’s really what makes the difference in a football game.”

The Panthers look to have a winning streak for the first time since the first rendition of the USFL when they take on the Philadelphia Stars at 7 p.m. this Sunday.