GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fans in West Michigan are getting ready for two big games coming up: The Detroit Lions will play against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, and the University of Michigan will take on the University of Washington Monday.

All season long, Michigan players have tossed around the phrase “bet,” and that’s exactly what fans will be doing this weekend. Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is expecting big crowds, with lots of people heading to the sportsbooks.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the state is seeing significant amounts of sports betting. A Dec. 19 report says gross sports betting receipts for November totaled over $33 million.

Ahead of the games, Gun Lake Casino is preparing for larger-than-usual crowds.

“We anticipate a larger traffic coming through, understanding that we do have a big game on Monday,” Brian Penninga, the casino’s director of marketing, said. “Sundays, we just generally have a lot of traffic, generally for the Lions and any other professional football team that’s going on.”

According to ESPN, Michigan is currently favored to win on Monday.

Penninga says a lot of the customers who come into the casino prefer taking advantage of the sportsbooks, rather than betting on an app.

“Foot traffic seems to be more at the sports counter,” he said. “There are mobile apps where you can bet from your phone, but I think more people are receptive and they’re coming out more to socially put the bets out. They go to the counter, they talk to the writer there who can give them some advice, chat it up about the upcoming games, what their thoughts are.”

The Lions play at 1 p.m. Sunday, and Michigan’s game begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday.