ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes to keep their undefeated season alive and clinch a spot in the Big 10 Championship.

Even without head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines were able to get the 30-24 victory in Ann Arbor behind a steady attack on offense and a defense that forced two turnovers.

The game ended after Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord was intercepted by Rod Moore with about 30 seconds left in the game. The Buckeyes got the ball back with just over a minute remaining in the game down six and were marching down the field.

This was the third game that Michigan played without Harbaugh on the sidelines due to a suspension handed down for a series of sign-stealing allegations. The team went 3-0 in those games behind Sherrone Moore.

This is also the third straight win for the No. 3 Wolverines in the rivalry. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy finished the game with 148 yards and a touchdown and took the final knee to end the game following the interception by McCord.

Running back Blake Corum found the endzone two times during the game and finished with 88 yards on the ground.

No. 2 Ohio State now awaits their fate in hopes of still making the College Football Playoff. No. 1 Georgia has already earned a trip to the SEC Championship Game next week and No. 4 Washington will play for the Pac-12 title. No. 5 Florida State is also undefeated and has a spot in the ACC Championship.

The Wolverines now get set to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big 10 Championship Game on Dec. 2.