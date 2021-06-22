Michigan Amateur begins at Cascade Hills Country Club

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A late withdrawal in the 110th Michigan Amateur Championship opened a spot for Bradley Smithson.

Smithson won the Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open last week at Grand Traverse Resort.

The Grand Rapids native is now attempting to become the first player to win both the Amateur and Open in the same year.

Smithson teed off Tuesday morning at Cascade Hills Country Club. He shot 70 and was tied for 10th after one round.

Five golfers, including Colin Sikkenga of Kalamazoo and Brian Hayward of Grand Rapids, shot 69.

Defending champion Tyler Copp of Ann Arbor, who shot 4-under 66, led the first round.

The competition will continue Wednesday and finish Saturday.

More information on tee times and results can be found on the Golf Association of Michigan’s website.