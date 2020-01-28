Miami-Ohio postpones games over coronavirus concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Concerns about possible coronavirus cases at Miami University in Ohio have prompted the school to cancel a couple of basketball games against Michigan teams.

Miami men’s basketball will no longer play Central Michigan Tuesday, and the Wednesday women’s basketball game against Western Michigan has also been canceled.

WDTN, WOOD TV8’s Dayton, Ohio, sister station, reports that the games will be made up later and tickets will be honored then.

China is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus, which has killed at least 106 of the more than 4,500 people who have contracted it.

Two students at Miami are being tested for possible exposure to the virus.

In the U.S., only five cases have been confirmed (none in Michigan) and none have proven fatal. Federal authorities say the risk is minimal here.