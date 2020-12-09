MHSAA to provide update on fall sports playoff plans

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association took no action Wednesday on possibly rescheduling fall championship tournaments in football, swimming and volleyball.

The group’s representative council will meet again Dec. 16, spokesman Geoff Kimmerly said.

The MHSAA had planned to finish the tournaments by the end of December. But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration this week banned sports and in-person high school classes through at least Dec. 20 to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Had the state’s order been lifted this week, the MHSAA says they would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators present.

“The most frustrating thing is that we have yet to be given a good answer of why our plan didn’t make sense,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said.

