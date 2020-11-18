MHSAA releases adjusted schedule for high school sports

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced an adjusted schedule for high school sports to resume after the statewide three-week pause.

As of Wednesday, all high schools in Michigan are required to switch to virtual learning and all high school sports have been paused under a new epidemic order due to COVID-19.

The schedule approved Wednesday will conclude fall sports tournaments in football, girls volleyball and girls swimming and diving. The schedule will also resume winter sports, which have already begun practices.

The MHSAA plans to resume all three fall sports Dec. 9 if the state health department allows it.

Volleyball tournaments will be played at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek as previously scheduled:

Quarterfinals will be Dec. 15.

Semifinals will be Dec. 17.

Finals will be Dec. 19.



In the Lower Peninsula, diving finals will be Dec. 22 and swimming finals will be Dec. 23.

Football:

11-player regional finals and eight-player semifinals will be Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.

11-player semifinals and eight-player finals will be Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. Eight-player finals will be at Midland Community Stadium.

11-player finals will be Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 at Ford Field.

Winter sports practices will resume Dec. 9 and competition will begin Jan. 4, 2020.

The MHSAA council meets again Dec. 4 and will consider any tournament adjustments that may be needed.

“A very small percentage of our teams remain active in our Fall tournaments, also limiting potential exposure to the virus across the state. Meanwhile, by waiting until January to begin Winter competition, the Council is allowing our teams to continue activity but also restricting the mixing of communities to further promote reducing COVID spread,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said.

More information on the adjustments can be found online.