MHSAA playoffs tip off with girls basketball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school girls basketball tournaments tipped off Monday night.

In Division I, East Kentwood will go on after beating Byron Center 50-43.

Forest Hills Northern had a 43-25 win over Cedar Springs.

Reeths-Puffer came into the tournament with an 18-2 record. They beat Grand Rapids Union 65-47.

In Division II, Grand Rapids Christian scored the first 14 points of the game against Godwin Heights. GR Christian won 66-24.

In Division III, top-ranked Pewamo Westphalia played Covenant Christian. Pewamo Westphalia won 47-22.

Third-ranked Kent City beat Ravenna 86-25.