MHSAA finalizes decisions for on-site spectators at events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association says it is finalizing plans on if spectators will be allowed at events amid coronavirus concerns, as the postseason is planned to go as scheduled.

The boys swimming and diving finals this weekend will go as scheduled at Oakland University and at the Holland Aquatic Center. Both events will be held without spectators on site, but will be streamed live on MHSAA’s streaming website.

The decisions on spectators at this weekend’s ice hockey semifinals and finals, girl’s gymnastics finals, girls regional basketball and boys district basketball games will be made Thursday by 10 a.m., MHSAA says.

Spectator plans for the last two weeks of girls and boys basketball tournaments will be given out on Monday.

Updated information will be provided on MHSAA’s website.